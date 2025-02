Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral historical ties

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Ra...