NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

NMDC Group has announced its full year financial results for 2024, achieving an exceptional 57% Y-o-Y growth in its revenues to reach AED 26.3 billion, with net profit after tax climbing by 44% Y-o-Y to AED3.1 billion compared to 2023. Earnings per share rose by 36% and total assets stood at AED 33.2...