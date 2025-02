World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

The World Bank projects that the economic growth rate of Gulf countries will reach 3.4 percent in 2025, rising to 4.1 percent in 2026, compared to an expected 3.3 percent growth rate for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as a whole.Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle...