ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

ADNOC Gas and its subsidiaries (ADNOC Gas), a world-class integrated gas processing company, today announced a 14-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) for the export of up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India’s...