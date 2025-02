UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman

UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Adam Yates secured his second consecutive Tour of Oman title after a strong performance on the fifth and final stage atop Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain).In an intense battle with French riders David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step), Yates finished...