Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister of Laos discuss ways to boost bilateral relations on sidelines of WGS 2025

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, being held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments'.The meeting was held in the presence ...