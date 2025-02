Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab states, international community

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reiterated that the proposal to “transfer” or “displace” the people of Gaza is “unacceptable to Palestinians, Arab states, and the international community.”...