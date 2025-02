Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC has reported its highest full year revenue to date of AED63.4 billion, a 40 percent YoY increase for the period ending 31st December 2024. The surge in revenue reflects a consistent track record of growth by Alpha Dhabi since its IPO in 2021, which has largely been underpinn...