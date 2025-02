ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.77 billion in 2024

ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC announced today record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending 31st December 2024.Full-year revenue reached AED14.70 billion (US$4.03 billion), an increase of 32 percent year-on-year.Full-year EBITDA amounted to AED7.41 billion (US$2.01 billion), an ...