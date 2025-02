UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

The UAE’s medal tally at the 16th Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2025 has reached 18, with seven gold, showcasing a strong performance from the nation’s athletes.Siham Alrasheedy, a regular participant in the Fazza Championships, secured a gold in the women’s discus F52-57, throwing 22.96 metr...