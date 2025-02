Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region during a meeting with a delegation from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments Al Ain Mahareeb (prayer niches); the Hafeet Religious Talent Competi...