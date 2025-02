Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts in strengthening country’s global partnerships

DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with a host of UAE ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions abroad during the World Governments Summit 2025, which concluded today...