WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Index & Dashboards Report

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) have launched the Arab Region SDG Index and Dashboards Report 2025 on day three of the World Governments Summit. The report launch followed a keynote address by Professor Jef...