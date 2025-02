Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new building for the Sharjah Scout Mission (SSM) on Thursday. H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also witnessed the launch of the 10th International Scout Gathering, h...