UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu team concluded its participation in the under-14-year-old category of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok today, Thursday, with 11 coloured medals: two gold, three silver, and six bronze.Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations,...