WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global commitments

DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a keynote session of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 delivered by Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy P...