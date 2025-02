UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairman of Great Indonesia Movement Party

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, on the occasion of his re-election as Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice P...