9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – Returning for its 9th edition, Xposure International Photography Festival is set to transform Aljada, Sharjah’s newest lifestyle destination, into a global hub for photography, film, and creative expression from February 20-26. More than just a festival, it is a ...