RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Gulfood, the world's largest annual food and beverage (F&B) exhibition, which marks its 30th edition this year.Running from 17th to 21st February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, RAKEZ is showcasing its comprehensive business solutions to glo...