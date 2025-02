Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 million

Alef Education Holding Plc has announced its financial results for the period ending 31st December 2024, marking the third set of results since its debut on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in June 2024.Alef Education reported a 6% increase in profit before tax to AED 491.7 million, driven by a ...