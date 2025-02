World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triathlon Championship Series

Elite triathletes from across the world will gather on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi from 15-16 February 2025 for the Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi.Alongside the elites, this festival of sport also hosts a variety of triathlons, running and cycling races for amateur athletes of ...