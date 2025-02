RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at driving innovation, economic growth

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of the US State of Michigan, in Ras Al Khaimah today along with her accompanying delegation.Sheikh Saud and Gretchen Whitmer discussed opportunities to strengthen ties and enhanc...