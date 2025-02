Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

SHARJAH15th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sharjah Falconers Club, on Saturday, in Al Burair area.H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the memorial plaque upon his arrival, marking the official opening...