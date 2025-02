Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report

Global oil demand growth is projected to average 1.1 mb/d in 2025, up from 870 kb/d in 2024, according to the IEA Oil Market Report (OMR) for February.The monthly publication noted that China will marginally remain the largest source of growth, even as the pace of its expansion is a fraction of rece...