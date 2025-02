Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve

DUBAI, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Women’s Race—the fourth stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship—will take place on Sunday, 16 Fe...