Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

Abu Dhabi has welcomed warships from around the world at the ADNEC Marina in preparation for the eighth edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, taking place from 17 to 21 February 2025. Held alongside the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), NAVDEX 2025 is orga...