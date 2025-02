Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

DUBAI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – The 18th edition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival gets underway at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on Tuesday, 18 February, with the UAE’s elite endurance riders expected to take on some of the world’s bes...