Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2025 (WAM)-- The total value of housing benefits disbursed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi over the past five years has exceeded AED63 billion.Over the past five years, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has successfully implemented numerous projects, significantly advancin...