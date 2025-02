Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower People of Determination

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has announced the launch of two "Naqra" learning laboratories in collaboration with Key2Enable, a company specialising in assistive technology. These labs, located at the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Centres for Care and Rehabilitation, aim to train Peopl...