Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 2025

Al Masaood Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi conglomerate, along with its partner, German compressor manufacturer Sauer Compressors, will be participating at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, showcasing a state-of-art naval compressor. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre from February...