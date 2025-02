Italian food exports to UAE grew by 6% in 2024, expected to continue rising in 2025 to 10%: Italian Trade Agency

DUBAI, 17th February, 2025 (WAM) – Matteo Zoppas, President of Italian Trade Agency, affirmed that Italy is preparing to boost its food exports to the UAE in 2025, aiming for growth exceeding 10% compared to the previous year.Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Gulfood 20...