Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor manufacturing in UAE

Tawazun Council, Kaman Precision Products, a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation, and Kintsugi Holding (Kintsugi) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Height of Burst (HOB) sensor manufacturing and final assembly facility at Tawazun Industrial Park.The FireBurst System HOB technolo...