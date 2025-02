SEWA completes 72% of natural gas network project in Umm Funin

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed 72 percent of the natural gas network project in the Umm Funin area. The project spans 38 kilometres and will benefit 603 consumers, with a total investment of AED4 million.Ibrahim Al Balgouni, who oversees the Natural Gas Departm...