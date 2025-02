Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has inaugurated Al Taf missile boat during a ceremony at Marina pier at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, during the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025).During his to...