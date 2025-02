Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, in the presence of Aryeh Deri, Chairman of the Israeli Shas Party, as part of his official visit to Israel.Al Nuaimi...