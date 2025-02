UAE Tour: British Tarling becomes youngest rider to wear Red Jersey

Joshua Tarling confirmed his status as main favorite, setting a record speed for the UAE Tour at 56.671 km/h and becoming the youngest rider to wear the Red Jersey. The British champion covered the 12.2 km of the Tudor ITT in a time of 12’55”, beating Stefan Bissegger by 13” and Tadej Pogacar by 18”.Furthe...