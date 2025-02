EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical systems at IDEX 2025

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has unveiled a next-level range of new electronic warfare (EW), radar, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025). These cutting-edge systems mark a significa...