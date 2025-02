AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre outside U.S

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has achieved a significant milestone with its certification by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company. The certification authorizes AMMROC as a Depot Maintenance, Repair, ...