Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

Ethara, the organisers of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has officially launched ticket sales for the race, inviting fans to experience the season finale at Yas Marina Circuit from 5th to 7th December 2025.Having hosted four title-deciding showdowns, including McLaren's 2024 Constructors'...