Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

Etihad Airways today announced its results for the full year 2024, recording strong performance across all key metrics with an AED1.7 billion (US$476 million) profit after tax driven by AED20.8 billion (US$5.7 billion) passenger revenue and AED4.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) Cargo revenue, alongside sign...