EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has unveiled five cutting-edge land platforms at the IDEX 2025.These include three new variants of NIMR’s AJBAN MK2, MILREM’s HAVOC 8x8 Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV), and AL JASOOR’s upgraded RABDAN 8x8 Recovery Vehicle. Khaled Al...