FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to women’s empowerment

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has honoured H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation ...