Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – With a show of strength in the final few hundred metres of stage 3, Tadej Pogačar won atop the Jebel Jais Mountain in the UAE Tour for the second time of his career. It was a day decided in a sprint finish amongst the race’s best climbers, from which Pogač...