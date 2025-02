King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

MANAMA, 19th February, 2025 (WAM)-- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today received key participants of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference at Sakhir Palace today, led by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.The c...