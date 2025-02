ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billion in combined 2024 revenue

ADNOC Group's publicly traded portfolio companies have delivered robust financial outcomes for the full year of 2024. Together, the six companies reported a total revenue of AED182.4 billion ($49.7 billion), with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reaching AED58.7...