ADNOC to offer approximately 3.1 billion shares of ADNOC Gas through marketed offering

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) PJSC (“ADNOC”), the current majority shareholder of 90% of the ordinary shares in ADNOC Gas plc (“ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX Symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), announced today its intention to offer approximately 3.1 billion shares through a Marketed ...