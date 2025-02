Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February

Dubai International (DXB) will welcome more than 2.5 million guests between 20th and 28th February, averaging 280,000 daily and peaking at over 295,000 on Saturday, 22nd February. A mix of global events and school holidays across key markets will make this one of DXB’s busiest travel periods.Guests...