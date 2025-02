Tawazun Quality and Conformity, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council sign MoU at IDEX

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) and Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Tawazun Council’s chalet during IDEX 2025.The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Yazeedi, Secretary General of ADQCC, and Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of TQC, ...