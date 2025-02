500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle East & Africa Region

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM)-- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has been awarded the Best New Banknote Issue for 2025 for the 500 Dirham in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. The announcement was made during the "High Security Printing EMEA" conference held in Basel, Sw...