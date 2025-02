UAE's Shielders, Australia’s EOS sign strategic partnership to establish JV for R150 RWS manufacturing

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – UAE’s Shielders Advanced Industries and Australia’s Electro Optic Systems (EOS) announced today a strategic partnership to establish a state-of-the-art production facility for the R150 Remote Weapon Station (RWS) in the UAE.This commitment to a strategic partne...